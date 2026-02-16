HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $170,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,628,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $231.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.83. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $235.48.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

