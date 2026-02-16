HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 94,820 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,487,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,820 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $137,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 537,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,762,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 129,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 162.6% during the third quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 40,393 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $58.99 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $59.75. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

