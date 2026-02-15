Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4,300.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 178.0% in the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.25, for a total transaction of $761,955.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $307,211.25. This trade represents a 71.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.70, for a total value of $760,540.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,920.30. The trade was a 74.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $311.00 to $305.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $308.83.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of FDS opened at $205.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.58 and a 52 week high of $474.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.69 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 25.40%.FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

