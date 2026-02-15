Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.46 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 229,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 325,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PUBGY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Publicis Groupe Stock Performance

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) is a global advertising and communications holding company headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1926 by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest marketing, communication and digital transformation groups. Publicis provides a wide range of marketing services including creative advertising, media planning and buying, public relations, brand strategy, healthcare communications and experiential marketing.

In recent decades Publicis has expanded its capabilities into digital, data and technology-driven services through its network brands and acquisitions.

