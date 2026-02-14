MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,671 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,671 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.6% of MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $58.99 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

