Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,674 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.50% of Victory Capital worth $21,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 2,131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 29.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

VCTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays set a $69.00 target price on Victory Capital in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $74.74 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $374.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.09 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

