Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,341 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.77% of NMI worth $22,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NMIH. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth about $202,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 9.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 186,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 7.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $39.65 on Friday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 55.05% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $180.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NMIH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on NMI in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Report on NMIH

Insider Transactions at NMI

In other NMI news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $738,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 46,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,097.40. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher?loan?to?value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers’ access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk?sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.