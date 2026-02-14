Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.5989.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research cut Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Carrier Global Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 547.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,324 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $1,986,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 24.1% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,931,000 after acquiring an additional 42,161 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 220.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 51,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 35,691 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,678,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $50.24 and a 12 month high of $81.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

