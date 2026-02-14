Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $28.88 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,230 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Prologis were worth $28,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.3% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $141.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.82.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. iA Financial set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,340.80. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

