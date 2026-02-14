Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.0812. Mentor Capital shares last traded at $0.0812, with a volume of 7,813 shares traded.

Mentor Capital Stock Down 6.7%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of -0.76.

Get Mentor Capital alerts:

About Mentor Capital

(Get Free Report)

Mentor Capital, Inc is a publicly traded investment company quoted on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol MNTR. The firm focuses on acquiring, operating and funding businesses across a range of industries. By providing capital and strategic guidance, Mentor Capital aims to support emerging and growth-stage companies in executing their business plans and scaling their operations.

The company’s investment portfolio has historically spanned sectors such as media and entertainment, consumer products, technology services and financial solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mentor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mentor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.