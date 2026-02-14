Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $260.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $294.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXPE. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. CICC Research raised Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $245.00 target price on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on Expedia Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.87.

Expedia Group Trading Down 6.4%

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $212.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 73.89% and a net margin of 8.78%.The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total transaction of $210,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,108.96. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,328. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

