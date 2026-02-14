NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Nomura

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Nomura from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on NTES. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NetEase
NetEase Price Performance
NetEase Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.22%.
Institutional Trading of NetEase
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in NetEase by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 17,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting NetEase
Here are the key news stories impacting NetEase this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Big dividend hike: NetEase declared a quarterly dividend of $1.16 (record date Mar 16, pay Mar 27), a 103.5% increase from the prior payout and ~3.9% yield — an income boost that can attract yield-seeking investors and support the share price. Zacks: Q4 Earnings & Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Broker and analyst commentary noting the Q4 weakness may be one-off and highlighting upside potential — these narratives can limit downside and attract buying from longer?term/contrarian investors. Seeking Alpha: Q4 Underperformance Is A One-Off Seeking Alpha: Upside Brewing
- Neutral Sentiment: Underlying revenue growth and strategic pushes (game slate, AI initiatives, rising cash) cited in earnings commentary — these are constructive for medium-term fundamentals but haven’t yet offset margin/earnings headwinds. Yahoo Finance: Q4 Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: Nomura trimmed its price target to $155 (from $160) but kept a Buy rating — a modestly negative tweak in PT but still signals conviction in upside, so the net effect is neutral-to-slightly supportive. MarketScreener: Nomura PT
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 profit miss and weaker margins: NetEase reported a significant drop in Q4 profit (reported as ~24–30% decline across coverage) and missed some estimates, which triggered selling pressure after the print. Yicai Global: Stock Falls After Profit Decline
- Negative Sentiment: Barclays cut its price target to $132 and moved to an Equal Weight rating — another analyst downgrade that can weigh on sentiment and limit near-term upside. The Fly / Benzinga: Barclays PT Cut
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) is a Chinese technology company headquartered in Hangzhou that develops and operates Internet services and products. Founded in 1997 by William Ding (Ding Lei), the company has grown from an early web portal and e-mail provider into a diversified online services group. William Ding has served as the company’s founder and long-time leader, guiding its expansion into games, digital content and consumer services.
The company’s primary business is interactive entertainment: NetEase Games designs, develops and publishes PC and mobile games for domestic and international audiences, offering a mix of self-developed franchises and titles published under licensing and strategic partnerships.
