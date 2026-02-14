NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Nomura

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Nomura from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NTES. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

NTES stock opened at $120.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.05. NetEase has a 52-week low of $88.54 and a 52-week high of $159.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in NetEase by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 17,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) is a Chinese technology company headquartered in Hangzhou that develops and operates Internet services and products. Founded in 1997 by William Ding (Ding Lei), the company has grown from an early web portal and e-mail provider into a diversified online services group. William Ding has served as the company’s founder and long-time leader, guiding its expansion into games, digital content and consumer services.

The company’s primary business is interactive entertainment: NetEase Games designs, develops and publishes PC and mobile games for domestic and international audiences, offering a mix of self-developed franchises and titles published under licensing and strategic partnerships.

