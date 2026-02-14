John Hazlin Sells 20,989 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) insider John Hazlin sold 20,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,041.25. This represents a 54.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5%

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $96.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $74.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The company has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.29.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 353.72% and a net margin of 10.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 79.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

