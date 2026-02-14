Fermi Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FRMI)

Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 19,659 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical volume of 12,448 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fermi in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fermi in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fermi in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Fermi in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Fermi in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fermi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Fermi Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fermi

Shares of FRMI stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25. Fermi has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $36.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Fermi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fermi in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fermi in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fermi in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fermi in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.

Fermi News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fermi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company announced a $500M capital raise that prompted a strong market reaction, supporting liquidity and near?term funding for its projects. Read More.

Evercore ISI issued a buy rating on FRMI, giving institutional endorsement that can attract demand from investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed elevated call buying, indicating short?term bullish positioning among some traders (may amplify intraday upside).

Unusual options activity showed elevated call buying, indicating short?term bullish positioning among some traders (may amplify intraday upside). Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest figures in recent feeds appear anomalous (zeros/NaN); data quality issues make it hard to read short?seller positioning right now.

Reported short?interest figures in recent feeds appear anomalous (zeros/NaN); data quality issues make it hard to read short?seller positioning right now. Neutral Sentiment: Several market writeups and stock?comparison pieces are circulating that reexamine Fermi after recent volatility; these provide additional but mixed context for investors. Read More.

About Fermi

Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026. We have entered into a long-term lease on a site large enough to simultaneously house the next three largest data center campuses by square footage currently in existence.

