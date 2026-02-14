Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and traded as high as $21.45. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 936 shares trading hands.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 1st were paid a $0.4766 dividend. This is an increase from Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A ( NASDAQ:HOVNP Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company active primarily in the United States. Through its network of land development and construction operations, the company designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes, condominiums and active-adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding business, Hovnanian provides financing, mortgage banking, title insurance and closing services to homebuyers through its wholly owned financial services subsidiaries.

Founded in 1959 by Kevork S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.