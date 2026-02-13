APENFT (NFT) Price Down 2.5% This Week

APENFT (NFT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $323.41 million and approximately $17.37 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APENFT has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One APENFT token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,673.40 or 0.99077245 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT was first traded on March 29th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 990,105,592,982,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,105,592,982,874 tokens. The official website for APENFT is ainft.com. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @officialainft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for APENFT is medium.com/@officialainft.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars.

