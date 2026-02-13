Velas (VLX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $187.33 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00013236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,764,304,288 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.