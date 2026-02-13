Sophon Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.97 Million (SOPH)

Sophon (SOPH) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Sophon has a market cap of $19.83 million and $4.97 million worth of Sophon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sophon has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sophon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sophon alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,673.40 or 0.99077245 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sophon Profile

Sophon’s genesis date was May 28th, 2025. Sophon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sophon is blog.sophon.xyz. Sophon’s official website is sophon.xyz. Sophon’s official Twitter account is @sophon.

Buying and Selling Sophon

According to CryptoCompare, “Sophon (SOPH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sophon has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sophon is 0.00990952 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $7,819,634.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sophon.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sophon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sophon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sophon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sophon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sophon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.