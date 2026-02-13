Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

TEX opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.75. Terex has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. Terex had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 4.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,433,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,308,000 after purchasing an additional 76,028 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,724,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,326,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 801.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,996 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,092,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after acquiring an additional 40,077 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

