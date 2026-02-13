T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Purchased by Longbow Finance SA

Longbow Finance SA grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. United Community Bank lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $214.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US News Roundup

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut T-Mobile US from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total value of $306,436.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,720.16. This represents a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total value of $539,775.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 156,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,725,789.73. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 51,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

