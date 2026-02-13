Ergo 24-Hour Volume Reaches $146.17 Thousand (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Ergo has a market cap of $29.89 million and approximately $146.17 thousand worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000538 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,091.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.86 or 0.00783806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012335 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $342.14 or 0.00509961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00079687 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.68 or 0.00348298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012324 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 82,854,372 coins and its circulating supply is 82,854,264 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.