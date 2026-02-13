Georgina Energy (LON:GEX) Trading 13.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Georgina Energy (LON:GEX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.50 and last traded at GBX 7.09. 1,221,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,412,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25.

Georgina Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of £8.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17.

About Georgina Energy

Georgina Energy is a Helium & Hydrogen development and production company, based in Australia.

Georgina Energy aims to become a leading player in the global energy market and is focused on establishing itself among the top producers of helium and hydrogen worldwide. With a strategic approach and leveraging the experienced management team’s expertise, Georgina Energy aims to capitalize on opportunities in these critical energy sectors.

The projects benefit from established infrastructure and a reliable supply chain, offering significant resource potential through low-risk, cost-effective drilling projects.

Georgina Energy has two principal onshore interests held through its wholly owned Australian subsidiary, Westmarket O&G.

