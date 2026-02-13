The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,228.66 and traded as low as GBX 1,185. The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,195, with a volume of 98,891 shares changing hands.

The Biotech Growth Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £247.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.57 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,228.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,088.58.

The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (1) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Biotech Growth Trust had a net margin of 95.33% and a return on equity of 26.96%.

About The Biotech Growth Trust

The Biotech Growth Trust seeks capital appreciation through investment in the worldwide biotechnology industry. In order to achieve its investment objective, the Company invests in a diversified portfolio of shares and related securities in biotechnology companies on a worldwide basis. Performance is measured against the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (sterling adjusted).

