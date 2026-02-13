Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Up 8% – Here’s What Happened

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10 and last traded at GBX 9.18. 1,619,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,455,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50.

The company has a market capitalization of £78.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.12.

In other news, insider William Hodson acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 per share, for a total transaction of £135,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands. Borders & Southern Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

