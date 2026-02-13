Schroders (LON:SDR) Trading Up 28.6% – Here’s Why

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 28.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 599.50 and last traded at GBX 587.50. 1,147,357,875 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,855% from the average session volume of 58,690,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 457.
Schroders News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Schroders this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reported agreement for a substantial sale to Nuveen — the headline that moved markets today; media say Schroders agreed a $13.5 billion deal as the Schroder family sells out, which investors interpret as a potential crystallisation of value and a strategic transaction that lifts sentiment. Schroders agrees $13.5 billion sale to Nuveen as family sells out
- Positive Sentiment: Insider buying from senior staff — small purchases reported by Meagen Burnett and Richard Oldfield (buying at ~GBX 467) signal management confidence and likely reinforced the positive move. Meagen Burnett Acquires 44 Shares of Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 earnings released: Schroders reported GBX 36.60 EPS for the quarter with net margin ~12.8% and ROE ~8.7%; the results and commentary are now being dissected alongside the strategic sale for implications on guidance and capital allocation. Schroders Q4 press release
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and press coverage: live market pieces from WSJ and Investors Chronicle highlighted Schroders among overseas movers — amplifying attention but not yet changing consensus ratings materially. Schroders, Samsung, Bud Brewer: Stocks Overseas in Focus Schroders & Relx: Markets live
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings coverage and analyst targets remain mixed; MarketBeat and other services show a Moderate Buy consensus but with differing price targets — investors should watch analyst updates tied to the Nuveen deal. What To Expect From Schroders PLC Q4 2025 Earnings
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 440 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 420 price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 price objective on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 430 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 413.86.
Schroders Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 428.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 399.78.
Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 36.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schroders had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Schroders plc will post 33.7347131 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Schroders
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.
