ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,840 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the January 15th total of 26,862 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,966 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 140,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,004. This trade represents a 83.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned 1.34% of ClearOne worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ClearOne in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

ClearOne stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a market cap of $14.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.05.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 120.46% and a negative return on equity of 73.47%.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) is a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions designed for conferencing, collaboration and streaming applications. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company develops hardware and software systems that integrate audio capture, video processing and digital signage. Its product portfolio spans professional-grade conference speakers and microphones, beamforming ceiling arrays, USB and networked video cameras, and cloud-based collaboration platforms.

At the core of ClearOne’s offering are its conferencing devices, which support both on-premises and cloud deployments.

