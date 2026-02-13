Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.18 and traded as high as C$21.09. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$20.22, with a volume of 782,398 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXT. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Roth Mkm set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$311.63 million for the quarter. Parex Resources had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 92.82%.

Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations. Parex depends on a team of geologists and geophysicists, in partnership with technologies such as 3D seismic surveying, to help exploration efforts.

