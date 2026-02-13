PT Bumi Resources Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBMRF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PT Bumi Resources Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBMRF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.0111. PT Bumi Resources Tbk shares last traded at $0.0111, with a volume of 6,500 shares changing hands.

PT Bumi Resources Tbk Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

PT Bumi Resources Tbk Company Profile

PT Bumi Resources Tbk is one of Indonesia’s leading coal producers and serves as the flagship mining subsidiary of the Bakrie Group. The company focuses on the extraction and sale of thermal coal through large-scale open-pit operations, catering to both domestic power utilities and international customers. Its shares are listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange, reflecting its prominence in the country’s natural resources sector.

Key assets under Bumi Resources include PT Kaltim Prima Coal (KPC) and PT Arutmin Indonesia, which together rank among the world’s highest-volume coal concessions.

