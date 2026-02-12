Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.37, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $957.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.16 million. Crocs had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Crocs updated its FY 2026 guidance to 12.880-13.350 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.670-2.770 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Crocs’ conference call:
- FY25 produced over $4.0 billion of revenue and $659 million of free cash flow, which funded repurchases of ~6.5 million shares for $577 million and $128 million of debt paydown, leaving net leverage at the low end of the 1.0–1.5x target range.
- The Crocs brand showed momentum with a better-than-expected holiday, double-digit international growth (China +30%), DTC representing >50% of enterprise revenue and outpacing wholesale, and product diversification (clogs 74% of mix, sandals ~13%, expanding personalization and high-profile partnerships like LEGO).
- HEYDUDE revenue declined 14% in FY25 to $715 million after aggressive wholesale cleanup and reduced performance marketing (about $45 million of foregone revenue in H2), though management expects the brand to return to growth in H2 2026 as inventory and channels normalize.
- Tariffs remain a headwind (now an estimated unmitigated annualized impact of ~$80 million, with ~100bp Q1 and ~200bp Q2 GM pressure), but the company has identified $100 million of cost savings and expects modest full-year adjusted gross margin improvement and adjusted EPS of $12.88–$13.35.
- 2026 outlook is conservative: enterprise revenue guided to flat to down 1% (Crocs brand flat to +2% led by ~10% international growth offset by North America declines; HEYDUDE down ~7–9%), with Q1 revenue expected down 3.5%–5.5% and Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.67–$2.77.
Crocs Trading Up 19.4%
Shares of Crocs stock traded up $16.08 on Thursday, hitting $98.81. 3,340,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.56. Crocs has a one year low of $73.21 and a one year high of $122.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Crocs from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.27.
Read Our Latest Report on Crocs
Crocs News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Crocs this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue beat consensus — adjusted EPS $2.29 vs. $1.92 expected; revenue $957.6M vs. ~ $916M expected. Management cited cost savings and stronger direct?to?consumer performance as offsets to wholesale softness. Crocs’ Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Direct-to-Consumer Revenues Up 4.7%
- Positive Sentiment: Strong FY?2026 guidance: EPS guidance of $12.88–$13.35 (above street) and Q1 guidance slightly above expectations — gives investors a clearer path to earnings growth for 2026. Crocs, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results; Issues First Quarter and Full-Year 2026 Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and balance?sheet moves: repurchased 6.5M shares for $577M and reduced debt — supports EPS accretion and investor confidence. Crocs, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results; Issues First Quarter and Full-Year 2026 Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Elevated short interest and positive beat created squeeze dynamics that amplified the rally after the print. Highly-Short Stock Crocs Soars After Strong Holiday Quarter
- Neutral Sentiment: Brand mix divergence — the core Crocs brand showed growth internationally, helping offset weakness elsewhere; this suggests growth is increasingly geography? and brand?specific rather than broad?based. Quarterly results show the Crocs brand is growing again — overseas, anyway
- Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and slide deck available — earnings call transcript and presentation give more color on inventory, channel cadence and cost actions (useful for modeling but not immediate catalysts). Crocs, Inc. 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue and EPS remain below last year — revenue fell ~3.3% year?over?year and GAAP profit was lower than the prior year, showing the business still faces top?line pressure. Crocs Earnings Release / Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: HeyDude brand weakness — HeyDude sales declined materially (~mid?teens), which is a visible drag on consolidated growth and a risk to sustaining overall revenue momentum. Crocs (CROX) Stock Jumps 14% After Beating Q4 Earnings Expectations
Crocs Company Profile
Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.
Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crocs
- USAU: The U.S. Gold-Copper Story Investors Can’t Ignore.
- The DoD just got a new drone supplier
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.