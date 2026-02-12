Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.37, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $957.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.16 million. Crocs had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Crocs updated its FY 2026 guidance to 12.880-13.350 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.670-2.770 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Crocs’ conference call:

FY25 produced over $4.0 billion of revenue and $659 million of free cash flow, which funded repurchases of ~6.5 million shares for $577 million and $128 million of debt paydown, leaving net leverage at the low end of the 1.0–1.5x target range.

The Crocs brand showed momentum with a better-than-expected holiday, double-digit international growth (China +30%), DTC representing >50% of enterprise revenue and outpacing wholesale, and product diversification (clogs 74% of mix, sandals ~13%, expanding personalization and high-profile partnerships like LEGO).

HEYDUDE revenue declined 14% in FY25 to $715 million after aggressive wholesale cleanup and reduced performance marketing (about $45 million of foregone revenue in H2), though management expects the brand to return to growth in H2 2026 as inventory and channels normalize.

Tariffs remain a headwind (now an estimated unmitigated annualized impact of ~$80 million, with ~100bp Q1 and ~200bp Q2 GM pressure), but the company has identified $100 million of cost savings and expects modest full-year adjusted gross margin improvement and adjusted EPS of $12.88–$13.35.

2026 outlook is conservative: enterprise revenue guided to flat to down 1% (Crocs brand flat to +2% led by ~10% international growth offset by North America declines; HEYDUDE down ~7–9%), with Q1 revenue expected down 3.5%–5.5% and Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.67–$2.77.

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $16.08 on Thursday, hitting $98.81. 3,340,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.56. Crocs has a one year low of $73.21 and a one year high of $122.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Crocs by 597.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Crocs by 159.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 278.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Crocs from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

