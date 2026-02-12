Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.050-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 17.700-18.300 EPS.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $252.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.69. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $205.73 and a 1-year high of $355.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.49 and a 200-day moving average of $279.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.01). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Zacks Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays set a $351.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $346.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.88.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Satish Dhanasekaran bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.12 per share, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,350.72. This trade represents a 42.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 246.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company’s product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

