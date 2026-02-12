Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price target on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average of $91.74. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $103.39.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.64. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 22.07%.The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 203,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $19,143,017.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 351,356 shares in the company, valued at $32,992,328.40. The trade was a 36.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $756,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 266,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,233,356.22. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 220,666 shares of company stock valued at $20,728,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 319,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,686 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

