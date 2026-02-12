Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.350-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Vontier also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.780-0.810 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vontier from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Vontier from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62. Vontier has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $43.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Vontier had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $808.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,793,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,723 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 107.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,627,000 after buying an additional 1,008,340 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 128.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 821,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after buying an additional 461,173 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 475.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 414,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after buying an additional 342,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Vontier by 925.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 332,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,968,000 after acquiring an additional 300,355 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

