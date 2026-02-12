Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $555.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Chemed from $589.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

Chemed stock opened at $461.97 on Thursday. Chemed has a one year low of $408.42 and a one year high of $623.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $438.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.55, for a total value of $875,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 94,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,215,897.35. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 2,444,879.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,550,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chemed by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,856,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,388,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 160.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after buying an additional 123,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 69.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,056,000 after buying an additional 102,597 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

