Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UE. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $21.87.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.26). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 23.73%.The company had revenue of $119.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.64 million. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.470-1.520 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2,108.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 45.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Urban Edge Properties

Here are the key news stories impacting Urban Edge Properties this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised FY?2026 EPS guidance to $1.470–$1.520 (well above prior consensus ~$0.83), implying stronger expected cash flow and offsetting the EPS miss. Press Release

Raised FY?2026 EPS guidance to $1.470–$1.520 (well above prior consensus ~$0.83), implying stronger expected cash flow and offsetting the EPS miss. Positive Sentiment: Declared a 10.5% quarterly dividend increase to $0.21 (annualized yield ~4.1%), signaling board confidence and boosting income appeal for yield?focused holders.

Declared a 10.5% quarterly dividend increase to $0.21 (annualized yield ~4.1%), signaling board confidence and boosting income appeal for yield?focused holders. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined an FFO growth target of at least 4.5% and cited robust leasing and a redevelopment pipeline — a growth narrative that supports longer?term cash flow expansion. Article

Management outlined an FFO growth target of at least 4.5% and cited robust leasing and a redevelopment pipeline — a growth narrative that supports longer?term cash flow expansion. Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat: $119.56M reported vs. $103.64M expected, showing demand/tenant performance better than modeled. Earnings Details

Q4 revenue beat: $119.56M reported vs. $103.64M expected, showing demand/tenant performance better than modeled. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and coverage available for investors to hear management’s detail on leasing, redevelopment timelines and guidance drivers. Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and coverage available for investors to hear management’s detail on leasing, redevelopment timelines and guidance drivers. Negative Sentiment: Missed Q4 EPS: reported $0.10 vs. consensus $0.36 (miss of $0.26), which likely drove short?term selling despite the revenue beat and strong guidance. Earnings Release

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and developing grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company was formed in January 2017 as a spin-off from Regency Centers Corporation, establishing an independent platform focused on urban and densely populated markets. As a fully integrated REIT, Urban Edge oversees the acquisition, financing, leasing, redevelopment and management of its retail properties.

The company’s portfolio comprises predominantly open-air shopping centers anchored by national and regional supermarket operators.

