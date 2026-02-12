Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is a 14.3% increase from Gabelli Multimedia Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Price Performance

GGT stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE: GGT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of companies engaged in the multimedia and communications sectors. The trust’s portfolio is concentrated in industries such as cable and satellite television, wireless and wireline telecommunications, radio and broadcasting, print and digital publishing, and internet services. Through selective security selection, Gabelli Multimedia Trust aims to capture growth opportunities driven by evolving content delivery platforms and technological innovation.

Since its initial public offering in December 1987, the trust has been managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, an affiliate of GAMCO Investors, Inc, under the direction of veteran investors led by Mario J.

