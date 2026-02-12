4,049 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $648.73 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $769.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $688.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $666.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.33.

In other news, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total value of $7,337,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,730.56. This represents a 53.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

