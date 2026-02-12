LSV Asset Management Sells 22,924 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,924 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.12% of Ingredion worth $244,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $961,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 4.0% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer set a $136.00 price objective on Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $120.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.85. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $102.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.78. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.06). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 10.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.