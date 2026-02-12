LSV Asset Management Sells 131,230 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,385,906 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 131,230 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.22% of HP worth $310,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 2,346.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 72.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 0.2%

HPQ stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 330.68% and a net margin of 4.57%.The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $772,713.99. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,724.68. This represents a 49.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 41,922 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,089,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,856. This trade represents a 22.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,993. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HP in a report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HP in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.31.

View Our Latest Report on HPQ

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.