LSV Asset Management Sells 85,570 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,570 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.44% of Marathon Petroleum worth $258,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:MPC opened at $208.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.82. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $209.40.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.34. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 2.99%.The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $211.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $231.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.