Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,498,000 after buying an additional 64,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 433,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 281,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 260,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $501.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $488.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.66. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $505.30. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1786 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

