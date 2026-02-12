Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 16.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.7%

SYK opened at $363.76 on Thursday. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $404.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citizens Jmp raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $390.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $713,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,433.17. This represents a 40.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,457,331 shares in the company, valued at $891,814,566.52. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,118 shares of company stock valued at $91,504,172. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

