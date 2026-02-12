Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 467.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 142.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 18,710,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,701,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,111,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,893,000 after purchasing an additional 808,918 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,720,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 600.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 840,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,631,000 after buying an additional 720,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $50.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1819 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

