Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Zacks Research cut shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMNEY. UBS Group raised shares of Siemens Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Siemens Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Siemens Energy Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMNEY opened at $175.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.07. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $176.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Siemens Energy had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Siemens Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG is a global energy technology company headquartered in Germany that provides equipment, systems and services across the power generation and transmission value chains. Established as an independent public company through a spin-off of Siemens AG’s energy businesses in 2020, Siemens Energy draws on a long industrial heritage to design, manufacture and service technologies used by utilities, industrial customers and the oil and gas sector.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes gas and steam turbines, generators, transformers and high-voltage transmission equipment as well as grid connection and power-conversion systems.

