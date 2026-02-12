Masco Corporation (MAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 9th

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a 3.2% increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Masco has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Masco has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Masco to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of MAS opened at $76.62 on Thursday. Masco has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $79.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.70% and a net margin of 10.71%.The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Masco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Masco by 14.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 38.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Masco by 3.3% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 173,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 20.1% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door?bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.