American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at Barclays

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on American International Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on American International Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on American International Group from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.32.

Get American International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on American International Group

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.56%.The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in American International Group by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,534,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $787,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,482,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,378,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117,583 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,618,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,336,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,363 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,046,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,045,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,203 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about American International Group

Here are the key news stories impacting American International Group this week:

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.