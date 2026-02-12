Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet $FN

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $2,331,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fabrinet by 9.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $302,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN opened at $466.11 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $148.55 and a fifty-two week high of $531.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $476.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.10. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 22,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total value of $10,034,474.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,952.35. The trade was a 48.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.14, for a total value of $1,021,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,726.46. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,151 shares of company stock valued at $12,643,707. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FN. Northland Securities set a $600.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $366.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.11.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro?mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high?precision fiber alignment, micro?assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro?optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

See Also

