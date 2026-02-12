Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 15,305 Shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF $QGRO

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.36% of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,000.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $109.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.42 and its 200 day moving average is $113.26. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.10. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $80.25 and a 1 year high of $117.81.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

