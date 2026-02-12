Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 22,750 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,406.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,874,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656,682 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,116,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,473,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,106,000 after buying an additional 1,298,316 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 287.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after buying an additional 1,264,139 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,125,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,986,000 after buying an additional 943,581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.27 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

