The Gabelli Utility Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of GUT stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on equity investments in the utilities sector. Established in 1989, the trust seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of monthly income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of companies that own or operate regulated utility assets.

The trust’s portfolio typically includes holdings in electric, natural gas, water and pipeline transportation companies, with an emphasis on businesses that generate stable cash flows through regulated rate structures.

