Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Price Down 27.8% – Time to Sell?

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 27.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.14. 9,155,955 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 906% from the average session volume of 909,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.05.

AP.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, December 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.28.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 27.8%

The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported C($7.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 89.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of C$148.77 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.8404851 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal. Allied Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants in its properties. The majority of this revenue comes from its assets located in Central Canada.

